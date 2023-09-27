Shooting in Meridian

A shooting has occurred in the 200 block of 44th Avenue in Meridian.
A shooting has occurred in the 200th block of 44th Avenue in Meridian.
A shooting has occurred in the 200th block of 44th Avenue in Meridian.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A shooting has occurred in the 200 block of 44th Avenue in Meridian.

Sources say an individual was shot in the head area. The exact location of the gunshot or the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Two to three black males were seen leaving the scene in a gray vehicle going towards 5th Street.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jason Louis Mosley was arrested after deputies responded...
Kemper Co. man charged with domestic violence
Sadie Grace McCarty celebrates 100th birthday
Sadie Grace McCarty celebrates 100th birthday
Meridian Community College will have a memorial service for English instructor Kelly McKee...
Meridian Community College to host memorial service for Kelly McKee

Latest News

Students at West Lauderdale praying on global "See You At The Pole" day.
“See You at the Pole” held Wednesday
Above average temps into October
Unseasonably warm temps and dry conditions are here to stay
Concerned citizens attended the Clarkdale community meeting
Concerned citizens attend the Clarkdale community discussion surrounding the LCSD CTE Bond Referendum
Concerned citizens attended the Clarkdale community meeting