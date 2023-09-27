Shooting in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A shooting has occurred in the 200 block of 44th Avenue in Meridian.

Sources say an individual was shot in the head area. The exact location of the gunshot or the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Two to three black males were seen leaving the scene in a gray vehicle going towards 5th Street.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.