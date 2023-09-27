Unseasonably warm temps and dry conditions are here to stay

Above average temps into October
Above average temps into October(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Rain chances are clearing out today as partly cloudy skies will be our view. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s with wind speeds up to 10mph to help keep us comfortable as we go throughout the day. As we remain under a ridge of high pressure unseasonably warm temps are in the forecast as well for the next 7 days.

Keep watering your outdoor plants and grass because rain will be hard to find throughout the rest of the week which is unfortunate because much of the viewing area remains under drought conditions. Be aware of all burns bans in place across the state.

Update On The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe is set to dissipate by the weekend and not bring any impacts to our area. Disturbance 1 could become the next named system soon claiming the next name up off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list which is Rina. It has a 90% chance of development over the next two and 7 days.

