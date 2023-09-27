Urgent search for missing woman after house destroyed in Jones County fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home fire in Jones County on Wednesday has resulted in an urgent search for a missing woman.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for 72-year-old Sandra “Sandy” Buckingham of the Johnson Community. She was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire destroyed her mobile home on Boleware Road.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office surveys the destroyed mobile home where the missing Sandra Buckingham lived. (Jones County Sheriff Department)

Firefighters with Johnson Fire & Rescue found no human remains when searching the destroyed home.

The sheriff’s department said Buckingham is a white female around 5 ft. 3 in. in height and 180 lbs. with reddish-gray hair and blue/green eyes. She is possibly wearing a long skirt.

Buckingham does not have an operational cell phone, and she reportedly suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Officials do not know in which direction Buckingham was traveling.

Anyone with information on Buckingham’s whereabouts should call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

