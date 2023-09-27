Urgent search for missing woman after house destroyed in Jones County fire

Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire...
Sandra "Sandy" Buckingham was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire destroyed her mobile home on Boleware Road.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home fire in Jones County on Wednesday has resulted in an urgent search for a missing woman.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said they are searching for 72-year-old Sandra “Sandy” Buckingham of the Johnson Community. She was reported missing when officials could not locate her after a fire destroyed her mobile home on Boleware Road.

The Jones County Sheriff's Office surveys the destroyed mobile home where the missing Sandra...
The Jones County Sheriff's Office surveys the destroyed mobile home where the missing Sandra Buckingham lived.(Jones County Sheriff Department)

Firefighters with Johnson Fire & Rescue found no human remains when searching the destroyed home.

The sheriff’s department said Buckingham is a white female around 5 ft. 3 in. in height and 180 lbs. with reddish-gray hair and blue/green eyes. She is possibly wearing a long skirt.

Buckingham does not have an operational cell phone, and she reportedly suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Officials do not know in which direction Buckingham was traveling.

Anyone with information on Buckingham’s whereabouts should call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
One person was shot in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Hills St.
Woman shot multiple times in reported armed robbery in Meridian
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jason Louis Mosley was arrested after deputies responded...
Kemper Co. man charged with domestic violence
The history of the Simmons Wright General Store
The history of the Simmons Wright General Store
Meridian Community College will have a memorial service for English instructor Kelly McKee...
Meridian Community College to host memorial service for Kelly McKee

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers voted Tuesday to move forward with the construction of a new Statehouse to...
Alabama lawmakers vote to move forward with construction of new Statehouse
Police and Metro ambulance on scene of a shooting on 44th Ave.
Shooting reported Wednesday morning in Meridian
Students at West Lauderdale praying on global "See You At The Pole" day.
“See You at the Pole” held Wednesday
Above average temps into October
Unseasonably warm temps and dry conditions are here to stay