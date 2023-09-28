ACES art gallery

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Arts and Community Events Society is supporting artists with a space to present their work.

ACES wants to allow artists an affordable rent space to sell their art or host classes.

So, they’re giving them a spot located in Downtown Meridian.

They are accepting artists of all types that fall within their mission of exposing meridian to the arts.

Julia Norman, ACES board member, says she believes that Meridian is the center of the arts for the state of Mississippi, and she and ACES want it to look like it.

“So if we’re having an event and we invite artists in, then we do not charge those artists. We believe in creating economic opportunities for artists and that’s them being able to make money so they can continue to be artists. We understand that having a full gallery for an artist is difficult and the overhead is hard. So, we’re trying to do like a shared space cooperative type thing so that there is art in Meridian accessible and visible to the public.”, said Norman.

The next event where you can catch the ACES art gallery will be Feastival on Fifth, Saturday, October 14th.

If you want to know more or wish to reach out to ACES, you can go to their website acesmeridian.org or find them on Facebook.

