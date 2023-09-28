Bentley’s 6th Annual Trail Ride looks to raise more money for Children’s of Mississippi Hospital

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - When Bentley Strickland was born, he was diagnosed with Hurler Syndrome.

Out of that diagnosis, came a boy full of life, and a yearly event that raises money, like no other.

Bentley’s Ride started out as a fundraiser for the Strickland family, but it has since grown into a much bigger event that now raises money for the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

This year’s ride will take place on October 21, at a barn about 15 minutes North of Sebastopol.

Every year, the event has grown in money raised and in people attending the Ride.

“I think we raised like $2,000 that first year, and then we made it a little bigger, and then Jamey Johnson let us come to his place, and we started having an auction and a band that year... Raised a little over $18,000. Then the third year, went to $48,000. I think the fourth year was $88,000, and then last year was right about $97,000,” Bentley’s dad, Kyle Strickland, said.

The Strickland family expects close to 1,000 people to attend this year’s Ride.

“If they don’t ride horses, that’s fine. We’re going to have an auction, we’re going to have a band, and we’re going to feed you. You come for fellowship. You can donate an item to the auciton. It doesn’t have to be anything big. It can be something small. We don’t even ask for you to donate, we just want you to come out and join us and just be a part of such a fantastic event. It’s something to see, and it’s something you have to come be a part of,” Bentley’s mom, Cindy Strickland, said.

For more information on the ride, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1551093391965643/

