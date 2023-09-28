City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2023

Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JERRICO R WILLIAMS1978200 23RD ST APT B46 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CODY E JIMERSON19842218 35TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SIMPLE ASSAULT
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 10:23 AM on September 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 200 block of 44th Avenue. The victim stated guns were displayed and cash was demanded before property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:27 PM on September 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:15 PM on September 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Hooper Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:15 PM on September 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 46thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:00 PM on September 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of 1stStreet. One individual and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

