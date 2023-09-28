Clarke County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Leanne Volking

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Leanne Volking

What are the duties of the Chancery Clerk? The Chancery Clerk is the Clerk for the Board of Supervisors, maintaining the minutes for all board meetings, and the County Auditor/Treasurer. The Chancery Clerk is required to record all documents related to land ownership and transactions in the county. In addition, the Chancery Clerk records and maintains court documents for estates, divorces, and child support as well as lunacy and drug/alcohol commitments. The Chancery Clerk also provides support for the youth court and collects past due taxes for the county.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent? With 14 years of experience as a Deputy Chancery Clerk, including being the official Clerk for the youth court, I can step into the position of Chancery Clerk with minimal to no disruptions for the county. Additionally, my experience as the County Purchase Clerk for the past 6 years as well as my 8 years of experience as a legal secretary allows me to bring more understanding to the position. I believe I am the best candidate for Chancery Clerk because I know what is required in the office and I am willing to continue serving Clarke County as I have for the past 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.