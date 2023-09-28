Clarke County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Leanne Volking

WTOK Election Clarke County Chancery Clerk
WTOK Election Clarke County Chancery Clerk(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Leanne Volking

What are the duties of the Chancery Clerk? The Chancery Clerk is the Clerk for the Board of Supervisors, maintaining the minutes for all board meetings, and the County Auditor/Treasurer. The Chancery Clerk is required to record all documents related to land ownership and transactions in the county. In addition, the Chancery Clerk records and maintains court documents for estates, divorces, and child support as well as lunacy and drug/alcohol commitments. The Chancery Clerk also provides support for the youth court and collects past due taxes for the county.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent? With 14 years of experience as a Deputy Chancery Clerk, including being the official Clerk for the youth court, I can step into the position of Chancery Clerk with minimal to no disruptions for the county. Additionally, my experience as the County Purchase Clerk for the past 6 years as well as my 8 years of experience as a legal secretary allows me to bring more understanding to the position. I believe I am the best candidate for Chancery Clerk because I know what is required in the office and I am willing to continue serving Clarke County as I have for the past 20 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

WTOK General Election Kemper County Board of Supervisors District 2

Kemper County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Jay Craddock

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Kemper County candidate, Supervisor District 2

Page

Photo unavailabel

Kemper County Coroner candidate profile: Terry Bostick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Kemper County candidate, Corner

Page

WTOK Election Kemper County Election Commissioner District 4

Kemper County Election Commissioner District 4 candidate profile: Kathy Clemons

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Kemper County candidate, Elections Commissioner District 4

Page

WTOK Clarke County Sheriffs Election

Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Gary Kelly

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Candidate for Clarke County Sheriff

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Election Profile Supervisor District 5

Clarke County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Jackie Sisson

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County General Election Supervisor District 5 Profile

Page

Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3

Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Colby Pope

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 3

Page

Clarke County Chancery Clerk Election

Clarke County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Lynnita Bartee

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Chancery Clerk

Page

Photo unavailabel

Clarke County Constable Place 2 candidate profile:

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Constable Place 2 candidate

Page

Clarke County Election Justice Court Judge Place 1

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
General Election Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1

Sponsored

Lauderdale County School District Bond Election

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By Gray Media
If you’re a registered voter and have questions ahead of the Oct. 3 Lauderdale County School Bond Election, WTOK wants to hear from you! Fill out the form and your question may be featured on WTOK!