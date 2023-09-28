Corrections officers, inmate charged over contraband in Kemper/Neshoba Correctional Facility

(Pictured left to right) Torrance Darnell Clayton, Shaneka Shorda Tisdale and Adaesha Janell...
(Pictured left to right) Torrance Darnell Clayton, Shaneka Shorda Tisdale and Adaesha Janell Donald(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said two corrections officers at the Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility have been charged with conspiring with an inmate to bring in contraband.

The alleged incident happened Sept. 13, 2023, according to a news release. Moore said there are camera images showing the employees, Adaesha Janell Donald and Shaneka Shorda Tisdale, disguising a cell phone and charging cable inside a book, which was handed to the inmate, Torrance Darnell Clayton. It’s illegal for inmates to have cell phones.

Sheriff Moore said the investigation revealed both Donald and Tisdale were having recorded phone conversations with Clayton, during which bringing in tobacco, papers, a cell phone and SIM card were discussed, in addition to both employees either wanting to or having a relationship with Clayton. The sheriff said there were several calls made by the inmate to a family member where he directs her to make a payment to “TT”, who was found to be Tisdale through CashApp. 

All three have been charged with introduction/possession of contraband in a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Clayton was issued a bond in the amount of $10,000 for each charge. Tisdale and Donald were issued a bond in the amount of $25,000 for each charge.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and Metro ambulance on scene of a shooting on 44th Ave.
Shooting reported Wednesday morning in Meridian
State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested former dispatcher,...
Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher arrested on fraud charge
Meridian Public School District said Meridian High School was placed on controlled movement and...
MPSD: Meridian High earlier placed on lockdown as ‘precaution’
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Concerned citizens attended the Clarkdale community meeting
Concerned citizens attend the Clarkdale community discussion surrounding the LCSD CTE Bond Referendum

Latest News

The district was made aware of unverified social media threats
MHS released early due to potential threats
Louisiana man smoked marijuana, drank alcohol before injuring 4 in Natchez Trace crash
Louisiana man smoked marijuana, drank alcohol before injuring 4 in Natchez Trace crash
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community faces child sex crime charges
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community facing child sex crime charges
Rina will not bring impacts to our area
Tropical Storm Rina formed Thursday morning