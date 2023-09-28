Even drier and hotter days are ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Better known as Friday Eve! Rain chances are clearing up and as we close out the week temperatures are increasing. Drier and hotter days are ahead as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This weather pattern is known as an omega block pattern. It gets it’s name because it resembles the Greek letter for omega.

Under this particular upper level pattern cooler air is to the far east and west allowing a ridge of high pressure to build in bringing hotter and drier air. Highs will increase into the 90s Friday into next week. Mostly sunny skies prevail and it will be great conditions to enjoy some unseasonable fall weather. Winds over the next few days are between 5-10mph.

Update On The Tropics:

Disturbance 1 is looking more and more conductive for tropical development soon. D1 has a 90% chance of development over the next 2 and 7 days. It is to the far west of Tropical Storm Phillipe. Phillipe has slowed down significantly and is moving towards San Juan by the weekend. TS Phillipe looks to hold onto it’s tropical storm status through the weekend.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th, so keep in mind your evacuation plan. Have you gathered all necessities if we are without power or water? Are you in a flood prone area? Do you have multiple ways to receive hurricane updates? Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Have a terrific Thursday.

