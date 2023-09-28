First African American postmaster in Sweet Water retires

Sweet Water, Ala. (WTOK) - Cynthia Nettles has devoted over 30 years to her community working with the United States Postal Service.

Nettles started as a city carrier in Linden and worked her way up to postmaster all while keeping her customers and community her top priority.

Nettles started her career with the United States Postal Service in 1990. Eventually, she worked her way to becoming the first African American postmaster in Sweet Water, Beatrice and Coffeeville, Alabama.

She’s kept one thing top of mind throughout her entire career.

“I enjoy people, you know, every day, different situations, different customers come in some days, same customers come in, but I just like customer service. I just like helping people and I can do to help, and I mean I do it, but it’s just been a good, great career for me,” said Nettles.

One customer shares how happy she was to see Nettles succeed in her career and blaze the trail for others.

“You know it’s it makes you proud. You know, we I know. I’ve known a couple of other postmasters here because I’ve been in that long but we were so proud when we found out that she was coming because many of us already knew her. I’ve known since for years and years, and we were just delighted, you know, to have her,” said Elaine Williams, a Sweet Water resident.

One co-worker says Nettles’ unwavering dedication is felt throughout the community.

“When she first came here, I was all nervous about my new boss and she came in and it was like we had been lifelong friends. It was just so easy. It was just a wonderful time to know that we were getting somebody that was so good, and she has been good over the years. Looks out after not only us but the community. There’s a death there. She’s always made sure there’s cards gone out and birthdays and she is just very, very dear to us,” Vanessa Phillips, USPS rural carrier.

Another customer reflects on a sentimental memory of Nettles.

“When he got deployed with the Marine Corps to see for seven or eight months, they told us we could send him care packages. Through the United States Postal Service. So, I patched my little box up and I came up here because I knew Ms. Cynthia would help me get it sent out. And she did. You know, I was crying. She was about to cry, but. And it was, it was a pretty long process. So, she worked on it hard and I cared about it, so she cared about it and she got it done. We really appreciate that you know,” said Julie Huggins, a Sweet Water resident.

Friday, October 29th is Nettles’ last day at the post office.

Nettles says she looks forward to retirement. She plans to spend more time with her family and travel with her husband.

