Highway 15 Yard Sale continues through Sunday

The event gives shoppers a unique opportunity
(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The semi-annual community wide yard sale for those living on and around Highway 15 is underway.

The Highway 15 Yard Sale is a very unique event which offers shopping opportunities along a near 100-mile route between Newton and Maben. There’s stops along the way in Decatur, Union, Philadelphia, Noxapater and Louisville as well as other communities.

In all, around 200 vendors will offer up a chance for customers to find unique items and hidden treasures.

The event opened Thursday and will run through Sunday.

