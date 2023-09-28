Kemper County Coroner candidate profile: Terry Bostick

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name Terry Bostick

Describe the duties of coroner. To investigate the matter and determine the cause as well as the manner of death and to certify that finding in issuing a death certificate

How would you describe the mission of the coroner’s office? To serve the citizens of Kemper County in their most stressful time of need

What makes you a better choice than your opponent? I have 30 years experience in the medical field as and EMT along with 20 years experience with the Kemper County Coroners Office investigating 100′s of deaths.

