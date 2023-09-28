Kemper County Election Commissioner District 4 candidate profile: Kathy Clemons

Photo unavailable
Photo unavailable(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Kathy Clemons

Kemper County District 4 Election Commissioner

What are your duties as Election Commissioner? One of the most important duties of an Election Commissioner is maintaining accurate voter rolls and pollbooks. Voter roll maintenance is an ongoing duty of the Election Commissioner and should be performed throughout the year.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent? My experience as an Election Commissioner, my attention to detail, my dedication to maintain the integrity of the voting process, and the trust of the voters who elected me.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Page

Photo unavailabel

Kemper County Coroner candidate profile: Terry Bostick

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Kemper County candidate, Corner

Page

WTOK Clarke County Sheriffs Election

Clarke County Sheriff candidate profile: Gary Kelly

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Candidate for Clarke County Sheriff

Page

Clarke County Election Profile Supervisor District 5

Clarke County Supervisor: District 3 candidate profile: Jackie Sisson

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County General Election Supervisor District 5 Profile

Page

Neshoba County Election Supervisor District 3

Neshoba County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Colby Pope

Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Neshoba County candidate, Supervisor District 3

Latest News

Page

Clarke County Chancery Clerk Election

Clarke County Chancery Clerk candidate profile: Lynnita Bartee

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Chancery Clerk

Page

Photo unavailabel

Clarke County Constable Place 2 candidate profile:

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Constable Place 2 candidate

Page

Clarke County Election Justice Court Judge Place 1

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Casey West Kyle

Updated: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
General Election Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1

Sponsored

Lauderdale County School District Bond Election

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By Gray Media
If you’re a registered voter and have questions ahead of the Oct. 3 Lauderdale County School Bond Election, WTOK wants to hear from you! Fill out the form and your question may be featured on WTOK!

Page

Election 2023

Election Information

Updated: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Primary Election candidates in the East Mississippi viewing audience

Page

Photo unavailable

Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1 candidate profile: Andrea Davis

Updated: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
Clarke County Justice Court Judge Place 1