Kemper County Election Commissioner District 4 candidate profile: Kathy Clemons

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Kathy Clemons

Kemper County District 4 Election Commissioner

What are your duties as Election Commissioner? One of the most important duties of an Election Commissioner is maintaining accurate voter rolls and pollbooks. Voter roll maintenance is an ongoing duty of the Election Commissioner and should be performed throughout the year.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent? My experience as an Election Commissioner, my attention to detail, my dedication to maintain the integrity of the voting process, and the trust of the voters who elected me.

