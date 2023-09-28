Kemper County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Jay Craddock

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Jay Craddock, candidate for Kemper County District 2 Supervisor

As you’ve been campaigning in your district, what are some of the top issues voters would like to see addressed? How would you address these issues as a supervisor? The main issues mentioned during my campaigning have been concerns about the lack of consistency and efficiency on road, bridge and right-of-way maintenance as well as improper road names throughout the district. Voters have also expressed concerns over the improper use of monies available for these issues. As a supervisor, I will be proficient in making sure the available funds for the district are prioritized based on the needs of the district. County roads are a necessity for commuting to and from work, school, and home, thus making it a high priority.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent? I will bring a straightforward, honest and unbiased, fresh voice to KC District 2.

