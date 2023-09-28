LCSD students allowed excused abscence on Oct. 3rd

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District has issued a statement regarding school attendance on October 3rd.

After parents expressed concern regarding the safety of students during the Special School Bond Referendum voting time frame, Dr. John Mark Cain stated, “In response to these concerns, the LCSD will provide an additional parent note for an excused absence for October 3rd, 2023, at all campuses.”

Voting is taking place on certain school campuses from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, Dr. Cain stated, “It’s important to highlight that parents hold the ultimate authority in deciding whether their child/children attend school, and we respect that some parents may choose to keep their children home on the 3rd.”

Students can still attend school on that date but will be excused if they do not. However, a parent note for the absence is still required per the usual process.

For more information on the Special School Bond Referendum visit this page.

