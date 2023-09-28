Louisiana man smoked marijuana, drank alcohol before injuring 4 in Natchez Trace crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man has been sentenced after injuring four people during a DUI crash on the Natchez Trace in 2022.

The two-car crash occurred on March 12, 2022.

Investigators were able to determine that the car driven by Ne’Tron Lambert, 25, of New Iberia, Louisiana, had been traveling in the wrong lane when it hit another vehicle head on.

Lambert, his three passengers, and the driver of the other vehicle all suffered significant injuries as a result of the wreck.

Everyone was taken to UMMC, with one individual being airlifted from the scene.

Toxicology results showed that Lambert was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the time of the accident.

Investigators spoke with Lambert’s passengers, who confirmed that they had been drinking and smoking marijuana for several hours before they left a party at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Lambert was traveling 89 MPH when he hit the other car head on.

With the approval of all four victims, Lambert was allowed to plead guilty to two counts of aggravated DUI.

He was sentenced to fifteen years on each count with that time to run concurrently

