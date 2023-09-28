Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children turns himself in to authorities

Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children in turns himself in to authorities
Man wanted for kidnapping two Mississippi children in turns himself in to authorities(Slidell Police)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted for a kidnapping incident has been arrested, according to Vicksburg Daily News.

This past weekend, Tamerikaya Rawlings, 3, and Benyaaqob Rawlings, 5, were the subjects of an Endangered/Missing Child Alert out of Vicksburg. The two children were found safe at a Slidell, Louisiana, Red Roof Inn.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Eric Rawlings Jr. turned himself in to authorities in Slidell on Wednesday after being on the run in Louisiana.

WLBT previously reported that a female accomplice, Ronneisha Evans, is in custody as well.

It is unclear if he turned himself in to Vicksburg Police or Slidell Police.

