Meridian Police Chief releases statement about crimes this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young released a statement Thursday after News 11′s inquiries about recent crime, including a shooting in which a woman was injured outside Dollar Tree and another shooting on 44th Avenue in which someone was injured, went unanswered this week.

Several citizens have told News 11 they are fearful to leave their homes.

The statement appears below in its entirety, unedited:

We would like the community to know that the Meridian Police Department is doing all we can to address the shooting incidents occurring within the City. These are not random shootings and they are being investigated.



We ask the public to assist us with information that will help in curtailing these acts of violence by calling 911, or (601)484-6845 for non-emergencies.



Let it be known that the Meridian Police Department is seeking the most severe punishment for those individuals involved in these shootings, as well as other acts of violence in this City.



Chief Deborah Naylor-Young

Meridian Police Department

