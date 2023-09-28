MHS released early due to potential threats

The district was made aware of unverified social media threats
The district was made aware of unverified social media threats
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Meridian Public School District Director of Communications Matt Davis, Meridian High was released early today due to potential threats.

The district was made aware of unverified social media threats regarding one of their schools. Out of an abundance of caution, students at Meridian High were dismissed at 1:30 on Thursday.

“The safety of students, staff, and campus remains our top priority,” said Davis.

