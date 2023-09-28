Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian and UMMC partner to expand Reach Out and Read

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Reach Out and Read is expanding its program to the Magnolia State.

The Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian has partnered with The University of Mississippi Medical Center to bring books to kids all over Mississippi in an effort to teach young children the importance of reading and developing these skills at an early stage in their lives.

“It’s one of the best things that could happen for young children in Mississippi. I think this partnership allows us to combine health and, literacy, and learning all together, and the Children’s Museum has done a beautiful job of working on teaching parents the importance of play and the importance of talking to children with Rocky the Reader and talk from the start,” said Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician at UMMC, Dr. Susan Buttross.

“It’s instrumental in bringing families together to spend time together reading, and we think that. A trusted person in a child’s life is their pediatrician and their medical community, and the museum is a trusted partner. So we think by bringing these partners together, we’ll have a stronger program and be able to reach more children around our state,” said MCM President and CEO, Susan Garrard.

This program is working with local pediatric clinics to provide kids ages five and under with a free book at each of their visits.

“We’ve partnered with the Children’s Museum for many years to educate children across the state. We use our doctors, nurses, and different healthcare providers, and they’ll come and teach classes at the Children’s Museum. But because we’re interested in improving the health. And lives of children in the state of Mississippi. The museum is also in the same mission, so working together, it just really was a natural fit,” said the CEO of Children’s of Mississippi, Dr. Guy Geiesecke.

Early language development is crucial for kids, and local doctors are seeing a decline in these areas.

“Well, I mean, there’s a lot of children that I see that are delayed in different areas, and the language development is a big area that parents are looking for opportunities or ways that they can improve, you know, the language of their children. And this, the Children’s Museum is a great way to a great place to provide that. And this program will be a great opportunity to educate parents and to help, you know, foster that language development that they need,” said Pediatric Psychologist at Anderson Regional Health System, Dr. Stephanie Cooper.

One major book publisher has noticed the work that is being done in Mississippi and was excited to become a part of this journey.

“When I heard that, Reach Out and Read was coming down to Jackson and to Meridian. To partner with the museum and the Mississippi Hospital Systems Mississippi Medical Center, I said Scholastic has to be part of this to show up, and so we’re here to donate books and really support this wonderful energy,” said Chief Impact Officer for Scholastic, Judy Newman.

Scholastic and Reach Out and Read have both generously donated 15,000 dollars each, bringing the grand total to 30,000 dollars to get this program off the ground.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.