Mississippi Department of Education releases 2022-2023 school district accountability grades
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education Thursday released the ratings for public school districts in the state. MDE said 87% of schools and 91% of districts earned a grade of C or higher, an improvement from 2021-22.
Statewide student assessment data make up a large part of accountability grades. In 2022-23, the overall percentage of students scoring proficient and advanced reached an all-time high in mathematics, English language arts, science and U.S. history.
“This year’s school and district grades provide further evidence that Mississippi teachers, school leaders and staff have done an outstanding job helping students accelerate learning after the disruptions of the pandemic,” said Dr. Raymond Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “I am confident our schools will build upon these achievements so that all students are proficient and prepared for success after high school.”
|Here is an overview of ratings for local school districts:
|Enterprise School District: “A” rating
Lauderdale County School District: “A” rating
Neshoba County School District: “A” rating
Newton County School District: “A” rating
Union Public School District: “A” rating
Kemper County School District: “B” rating
Newton Municipal School District: “B” rating
Quitman School District: “B” rating
Meridian Public School District: “C” rating
Philadelphia Public School District: “C” rating
Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain released a statement in reaction to the grades.
Meridian Public School District Thursday released a statement that also included individual school grades.
