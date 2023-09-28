Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Earl Jones will be Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Collinsville First Baptist Church with Mr. Tony Malone bringing a message for family and friends. Burial will follow the service at Hamrick Cemetery in Collinsville with Mr. Chris Roberts speaking. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jones, 59, a long-time resident of Suqualena, passed away September 27, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Jones was an avid hunter and enjoyed time in the great outdoors. He graduated from Enterprise High School and earned a certificate in heating and air conditioning from East Mississippi Community College in Scooba. He worked in the maintenance industry and was promoted to several maintenance supervisor positions throughout his career. Since 2017, Mr. Jones has proudly worked in various roles at NAS Meridian.

Mr. Jones will be remembered as a loving husband, father, step-father, “Pawpaw”, and friend.

He is survived by his parents James and Catherine Brantley Jones of the Tuxedo community in Meridian; his wife of 18 years, Debbie Pearson Jones; children, Dustin Jones (Kristen) of Palm Coast, Florida, Chris Jones (Rachael) stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and Brad Jones (Kristin) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; stepchildren Michael John of Union and Marie John Roberts (Chris) of Collinsville; 10 grandchildren; siblings James Richard “Ricky” Jones, Jr. (Mary) of Collinsville, Teresa Annette Jones Hicks (Dirk) of Marion, Janice Anniese “Necie” Jones Gosnell (Jeff) of Andews, Indiana, Angela “Angie” Joyce Jones Lindemann, Ryan Brantly Jones, and Jonathan Daniel Jones all of Meridian; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mr. Jones’ nephews and nephew-in-law: Brandon Jones, Keegan Jones, Weston Lindemann, Taylor Lindemann, Jake Jones, and Jason Roberson.

Visitation will be at Collinsville First Baptist Saturday, September 30 from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m.

