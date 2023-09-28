Funeral services for Mrs. Bessie K. Hopkins will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm at West Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Pastor O’dell Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Savoy with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Hopkins, 101, of Meridian, who died Thursday, September 22, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Friday, September 29, 2023 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at West Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and one hour prior to the funeral services.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

