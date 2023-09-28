Traffic Alert: Sunday on I-20 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be temporary lane closure on Interstate 20 in Newton County early Sunday morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will do rolling lane closures at Highway 15 (Exit 109) to accommodate utility work, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Oct. 1.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be alert for roadside crews and law enforcement directing traffic during the brief closure intervals.

