Tropical Storm Rina formed Thursday morning

Rina will not bring impacts to our area(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Rina is the 18th named system of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It currently moving north north-west at 10mph. It has max sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen slightly over the weekend. TS Rina is not expected to bring any direct impacts to our area as of now. Over the next several days Rina could move further westward.

