Vehicle collides into Dollar General store in Ellisville

A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.
A vehicle ran into with a Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday afternoon.(WDAM 7/Raven Little)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle ran into the Dollar General store in Ellisville Thursday, caving in a small section of the store’s façade and slowing area traffic for awhile.

What caused the accident is not known at this time, but law enforcement is investigating.

This report will be updated.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and Metro ambulance on scene of a shooting on 44th Ave.
Shooting reported Wednesday morning in Meridian
State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested former dispatcher,...
Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher arrested on fraud charge
Meridian Public School District said Meridian High School was placed on controlled movement and...
MPSD: Meridian High earlier placed on lockdown as ‘precaution’
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Concerned citizens attended the Clarkdale community meeting
Concerned citizens attend the Clarkdale community discussion surrounding the LCSD CTE Bond Referendum

Latest News

There will be temporary lane closure on Interstate 20 in Newton County early Sunday morning.
Traffic Alert: Sunday on I-20 in Newton County
One person was shot outside Dollar Tree on North Hills St
Meridian Police Chief releases statement about crimes this week
The event gives shoppers a unique opportunity
Highway 15 Yard Sale continues through Sunday
WORLDWILDE COMMUNION DAY IS SUNDAY
Worldwide Communion Day Event is Sunday in Meridian