Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community facing child sex crime charges

Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community faces child sex crime charges
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A well-known basketball star and coach in Booneville, Mississippi is facing two federal child sex crime charges.

Kenny Paul Geno was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and one count of online enticement of a minor.

This investigation spans at least two years.

Investigators said there are two victims right now. Geno was accused of recording a sexual encounter with one victim.

With the other victim, he was accused of asking for nude pictures or videos.

Prosecutors said seven witnesses have been interviewed in the case.

While associated with the Booneville High School basketball team, Geno was accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to underage females asking for nude pictures, offering to buy and also purchasing alcohol for them, and sending pictures of his private parts to the minors.

Prosecutors said there could be more unknown victims.

Geno played basketball for the University of Georgia from 2013 through 2017.

Geno was released on a $10,000 bond.

Geno was originally a volunteer coach. Prosecutors said he was hired as a paraprofessional and assistant coach this year by the Booneville School District.

The school district said Geno is no longer a part-time employee.

