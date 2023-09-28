Worldwide Communion Day Event is Sunday in Meridian

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Several pastors in Meridian are hoping the community can come together as one this weekend on Worldwide Communion Sunday at Dumont Plaza.

World Communion Sunday is a celebration observed by several Christian denominations, taking place on the first Sunday of every October, that promotes Christian unity and dates to 1933.

Senior Pastor Dr. Rhett Payne of First Presbyterian Church of Meridian says it’s a unique opportunity.

“The one Sunday a year we ask people to come together at 4:00 in the afternoon to share communion together which is really what the gospel depicted through the death and resurrection as of Christ and his blood shed for us,” said Payne.

“We celebrate that together and that’s what we’re hoping is that people from different churches will come. Even if they have church at night, it’s at 4:00 and we’ll be out of there in 45 minutes.”

Worldwide Communion Day begins at 4:00 o’clock Sunday at Dumont Plaza in downtown Meridian and is open to everyone.

