City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ROBERT L FLUKER19852307 14TH AVE APT C1 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JEREMY B SHEPHERD19933233 CR 474 QUITMAN, MSEMBEZZLEMENT
CODY E JIMERSON19844515 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOHNNY KINCAID1982HOMELESSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
PUBLIC DRUNK
RANDY BLAKNEY1960311 24TH ST LOT 1 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
ZYKHIEM FORTNER20024504 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
GEORGE I WILLIAMS19655003 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:53 AM on September 28, 2023, Meridian Police respond to a shooting in the 300 block of 46thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:19 PM on September 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 55thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:16 PM on September 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 53rdAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

