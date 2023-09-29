City of Meridian Arrest Report September 29, 2023
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ROBERT L FLUKER
|1985
|2307 14TH AVE APT C1 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JEREMY B SHEPHERD
|1993
|3233 CR 474 QUITMAN, MS
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|CODY E JIMERSON
|1984
|4515 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOHNNY KINCAID
|1982
|HOMELESS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
PUBLIC DRUNK
|RANDY BLAKNEY
|1960
|311 24TH ST LOT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|ZYKHIEM FORTNER
|2002
|4504 PACIFIC ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|GEORGE I WILLIAMS
|1965
|5003 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to September 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 11:53 AM on September 28, 2023, Meridian Police respond to a shooting in the 300 block of 46thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:19 PM on September 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of 55thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:16 PM on September 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 53rdAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss.
