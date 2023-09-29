Clarke County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Lorenzo Carter


(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read below and view other candidate profiles here.

My name is Lorenzo Carter.

Some of the top issues voters would love to see addressed are keeping taxes at a minimum, working to make bridges and roads safe and efficient to travel. Continue to  bring businesses for the working people especially the young people into Clarke County.

What makes me a better choice than my opponent are my almost two terms of experience as supervisor and my 43 years of collectively working with the public as a pastor, professional counselor and county supervisor.

Also,  my educational experiences such as Associate degree from Meridian Community college, Bachelor of Art degree from William Carey University, Bachelor of Science degree from William Carey University, Masters of Science degree from Mississippi State University and Doctoral degree from New Foundation Theological Seminary.

Finally, because of the almost eight years as supervisor it has given me a  repertoire with the constituents in Clarke County to obtain a greater understanding of the needs of the people.

It’s my ambition to continue to work with the people of district 2 to make a positive difference for the people.

