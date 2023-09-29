Clarke County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Tracy L. McCarty

Photo unavailabel
Photo unavailabel(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses.

Name  Tracy L. McCarty

As you’ve been campaigning in your district, what are some of the top issues voters would like to see addressed?

*Jobs : Bring in more jobs that pays competitive wages, l hope to be able to bring some type of revenue into the town of Shubuta.

Help them build their fire department up to be able to address the fires in our area.

*Water: Continue to try and get running  water into all homes in District 2. We have hi speed internet coming to every home in the county

yet some homes in district 2 has to depend on old family water well to supply their homes with water sometimes 2 or 3 homes are

on these wells. Having a water well should be an option.

*Roads

*Ditch Drainage: I hope to tackle a drainage issue that The village of Pachuta has had for quite some time.

