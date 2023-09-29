Drought conditions worsen

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Morning fog is possible through 9am, slow down and turn on low beams if you see fog on the streets. Perfect fall football weather is in the forecast today. Highs are trending above average in the upper 80s to low 90s. A consistent breeze out of the east between 5-10mph will last until later tonight. Rain chances have completely cleared up until mid week, next week.

The elevated threat for wildfire danger returns, so outdoor burning is discouraged. The most recent drought monitor shows more than half of the viewing area under drought conditions. Be aware of all burns bans that are in place. The threat for wildfire danger will carry over into next week. Will will not see rain anytime soon, so water your outdoor plants and grass. It will still be great weather to get outside and enjoy. Have a wonderful weekend.

