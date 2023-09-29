Half of our area suffers from an extreme or exceptional drought

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The latest drought monitor is out, and it shows that nearly half of our area ( which includes east MS and west AL) is suffering from an extreme or exceptional drought. Meridian, specifically, is suffering from a Moderate drought (which is the first stage of drought). However, parts of western Lauderdale county is now suffering from a Severe drought (level 2).

Sadly, rain is NOT in the forecast until the end of next week due to an upper-level ridge of high pressure having a firm grip. Forecast models are hinting at a cold front crossing our area either Thursday or Friday, and it could bring some good soaking rain. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates, but it’ll be bone dry until then. So, make sure to conserve water, and take heed to local burn bans: https://www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info/burn-bans/.

The weather will be cooperative for outdoor plans & events on Friday and this weekend. Highs for Friday will hover around 90 degrees, and it’ll be a much brighter (and warmer) day compared to Thursday’s weather. Both weekend days will bring low 90s for highs with a mix of sun & clouds.

