Highway 80 bridge closure

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Highway 80 has been under construction for about a year now.

Now suddenly, what was an easy detour for when an accident might clog up the interstate, needs a detour itself.

The bridge has been undergoing repairs due to structural deficiencies.

However, according to the Director of Public Works for the city of Meridian, David Hodge, the bridge should be finished by November.

“What’s left of the highway 80 west bridge. There’s another section of the decking that has to be poured and the rails have to be installed and then they’ll do a road approach to the bridge on both sides. So, like I said, November time frame sometime in November is when they’re expecting to open it up,” said Hodge.

Hodge reassures residents that for future construction, public works will make sure that signs are out and that residents know where to detour.

