Highway 80 bridge closure

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Highway 80 has been under construction for about a year now.

Now suddenly, what was an easy detour for when an accident might clog up the interstate, needs a detour itself.

The bridge has been undergoing repairs due to structural deficiencies.

However, according to the Director of Public Works for the city of Meridian, David Hodge, the bridge should be finished by November.

“What’s left of the highway 80 west bridge. There’s another section of the decking that has to be poured and the rails have to be installed and then they’ll do a road approach to the bridge on both sides. So, like I said, November time frame sometime in November is when they’re expecting to open it up,” said Hodge.

Hodge reassures residents that for future construction, public works will make sure that signs are out and that residents know where to detour.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and Metro ambulance on scene of a shooting on 44th Ave.
Shooting reported Wednesday morning in Meridian
State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested former dispatcher,...
Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher arrested on fraud charge
Parents expressed concern regarding the safety of students during the Special School Bond...
LCSD students allowed excused absence on Oct. 3rd
Meridian Public School District said Meridian High School was placed on controlled movement and...
MPSD: Meridian High earlier placed on lockdown as ‘precaution’
The district was made aware of unverified social media threats
MHS released early due to potential threats

Latest News

The rain-free forecast isn't good for our ground
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 9/28/23
The rain-free forecast isn't good for our ground
Half of our area suffers from an extreme or exceptional drought
Cynthia Nettles the first African American postmaster in Sweet Water retires.
First African American postmaster in Sweet Water retires
Army combat veteran runs over 400 miles on Natchez Trace to raise awareness about suicide...
Army combat veteran runs over 400 miles on Natchez Trace to raise awareness about suicide prevention