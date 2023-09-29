Kemper County Constable Place 2 candidate profile: Michael T. Mattox

Kemper County Constable Place 2
WTOK Election Kemper County Constable Place 2(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name:  Michael T. Mattox

How will you make sure the integrity of the criminal justice system within Kemper County is upheld?

If elected, I will work hard to ensure fair and impartial law enforcement is practiced for the citizens of Kemper County. I will work diligently alongside the Kemper County Sheriff and his Deputies, responding to crimes with integrity and trust. I will work within the Court systems to ensure justice and peaceful resolutions are met for the citizens of Kemper County.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent?

With nearly Fifteen years of Law Enforcement Experience in Kemper County, I have worked as a Patrol officer, and a Criminal Investigator. I served the County as a Criminal Investigator for Eleven of those years. During my years of service, I have eagerly helped countless victims of many different crimes and emergencies. I find joy and fulfillment being a first responder in the same community I was raised in. I have lived in Kemper for the past thirty-eight years. My wife of 16 years, Ashley McRae Mattox and I are blessed to call Kemper County our home and raise our family here. I believe I have the experience, Integrity, and the passion to continue community service as Constable of Kemper County to further keep Kemper County a safe place to live.

