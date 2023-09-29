Kemper County Election Commissioner District 4 candidate profile: Brandy York

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Name: Brandy York

What are your duties as election commissioner?

The Mississippi Election Commission states the duties of an election commissioner are

Maintain Voter Rolls

Conduct Elections

Determine Candidate Qualification

Demonstrate Voting System

Appoint and Train Poll Managers

Count Votes

Canvass Returns

Deliver Returns to the Secretary of State

Advisor on Election Contest

In addition to these duties, election commissioners should be honest and hardworking. Commissioners should be able to read and understand election laws in Mississippi. Articulation of the law, policy, and procedure to pole workers and constituents is also a positive attribute to have.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent?

I believe my strengths make me an excellent choice to service the residents of Kemper County as election commissioner. I am reliable, fair, and honest. My professional career has provided me with the capabilities to be extremely organized with people, data information, record documentation, and abide by local and state requirements. I have deep family roots in Kemper County and even though I am a relatively new resident of District 4, I am confident that I will be present and accountable as an election commissioner for our district. I am very proud to live and have our family continue to have a presence in Kemper County

