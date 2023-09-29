Kemper County Supervisor District 2 candidate profile: Rusty Calvert

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Rusty Calvert

One of the main issues i hear from voters is Kemper County’s economic development. Trying to bring in new businesses to bring jobs into the county would be one of my top priorities. The Hwy 45 corridor needs natural gas. TVA has plans to run transmission lines down the Hwy 45 corridor. Power, gas, a four-lane highway, and a railway are some things businesses look for, along with education and workforce.

The other main issue are county’s children; they are our future. We need to invest in youth by expanding the ballfield complex and building an ag center and/or a civic center that could also be used for a YMCA. If there are things for the children now, and we invest in their futures, they would be more inclined to stay in Kemper County when they are grown. This, in turn, helps our workforce.

I own two businesses consisting of trucking, timber, and dirt work. As a business owner, I have managed budgets and employees for these businesses. Through these businesses, I also have experience managing equipment and building roads.

