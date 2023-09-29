Kemper County Supervisor District 4 candidate profile: Lee McDonald

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lee McDonald

As you’ve been campaigning in your district, what are some of the top issues voters would like to see addressed?

In speaking with District Four residents, the three issues which consistently seem to be their biggest concerns are 1) economic development, 2) recreation for our youth, and 3) crime.

How would you address these issues as a supervisor?

Kemper is one of the state’s most rural counties, but that doesn’t mean we are lagging behind in opportunities.

1) A state-of-the-art workforce training center is on its way at East Mississippi Community College that is going to give people across our communities a chance at building a good-paying career and not just a job. As supervisors, it’s going to be important for us to keep as many of those jobs in the county as we can.

2) A lot of people have worked very hard to bring opportunities for our youth to the forefront in recent months. We have to keep that momentum going. I think the community has made it clear it wants our county to invest in our young people with both events and facilities. I believe we’re headed in the right direction and will do all I can to help.

3) In District Four and all of Kemper County, we enjoy a peaceful and quiet way of living but it doesn’t mean crime is nonexistent. I think a key is communication and cooperation between our residents and sheriff’s department. Geographically, Kemper is one of the largest counties in Mississippi. Our law enforcement officers cannot be everywhere, but we can help them by lending our eyes and ears.

What makes you a better choice than your opponent?

The race for District Four Supervisor includes candidates who each bring a unique skillset and something to offer the position. I’d like to think what sets me apart is simply my willingness to listen and be available for people. I want Kemper County and District Four to prosper and I’m not going to stop communicating with our residents when the election ends. I’d also like to think a quarter-century in the timber industry has helped prepare me for the position. I’ve dealt with roads and bridges, landowners, farmers, budgets, and each of those areas will be important in representing District Four. I’ve lived in District Four my entire life and have seen first-hand what folks in the community mean to each other.

