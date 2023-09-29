Lions fall to Bulldogs in Top-10 Matchup

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Community College Lions welcomed the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs to Sullivan-Windham Field on Thursday night for a top-10 matchup on the gridiron.

The Lions entered the matchup ranked 6th in the country, and the Bulldogs entered the game ranked 4th.

MGCCC started the game off with a 14-0 lead, after two touchdown passes from quarterback Aydan Morgan.

The Lions would respond, and make it a 14-7 game after a 3-yard touchdown run from Ty Keyes.

After the opening quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Lions 28-10 in the final three quarters.

The Lions fall to 2-2 after the 42-17 loss against the Bulldogs.

The Lions are now on the road for their next two games, as they take on Northwest Mississippi next Thursday night, and then travel to Coahoma the following Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and Metro ambulance on scene of a shooting on 44th Ave.
Shooting reported Wednesday morning in Meridian
State Auditor Shad White said special agents from his office arrested former dispatcher,...
Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher arrested on fraud charge
Parents expressed concern regarding the safety of students during the Special School Bond...
LCSD students allowed excused absence on Oct. 3rd
The district was made aware of unverified social media threats
MHS released early due to potential threats
Meridian Public School District said Meridian High School was placed on controlled movement and...
MPSD: Meridian High earlier placed on lockdown as ‘precaution’

Latest News

A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are planning to merge
The 6th Annual Bentley's Ride will take place on October 21st.
Bentley’s 6th Annual Trail Ride looks to raise more money for Children’s of Mississippi Hospital
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after...
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation