Lions fall to Bulldogs in Top-10 Matchup

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Community College Lions welcomed the Mississippi Gulf Coast Bulldogs to Sullivan-Windham Field on Thursday night for a top-10 matchup on the gridiron.

The Lions entered the matchup ranked 6th in the country, and the Bulldogs entered the game ranked 4th.

MGCCC started the game off with a 14-0 lead, after two touchdown passes from quarterback Aydan Morgan.

The Lions would respond, and make it a 14-7 game after a 3-yard touchdown run from Ty Keyes.

After the opening quarter, the Bulldogs outscored the Lions 28-10 in the final three quarters.

The Lions fall to 2-2 after the 42-17 loss against the Bulldogs.

The Lions are now on the road for their next two games, as they take on Northwest Mississippi next Thursday night, and then travel to Coahoma the following Thursday.

