Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast is home to several TikTok stars lately. We heard from “Your Barefoot Neighbor” earlier in September. Now we’re talking to the Mississippi Kween about her rise to fame and what her future holds.

Mississippi’s own Caroline Davis, also known as Mississippi Kween, has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her simple, everyday way of cooking, not to mention her two cookbooks!

“Well, I started my social media on TikTok,” says Davis. “I mean, I’ve always been on like a personal Facebook page, but as far as being in the public eye, I started that in November of 2020, but I didn’t start posting recipes and really like putting effort into it until about October of 2020.”

“I did love to write growing up. I had a publisher reach out to me, sent me an e-mail and asked if I wanted to do cookbook. So I just responded back and said let’s do it and then it actually happened. So we just went from there, writing cookbooks,” says Davis of how her cookbooks started.

Fame was never on Davis’ radar. She was in the corporate world in a management role before she decided to strike out on her own, starting her own business and using social media to promote it. And that’s how the Mississippi Kween was born.

News 11 asked if she had known that would be her ‘Name to Fame’, did she think she would have made it any different?

“No, I wouldn’t have changed it,” says Davis. “I would have kept it exactly as it is. I would have kept it for sure, yeah.”

Going from the corporate world to small business owner to now TikTok star has to be a mind-blowing experience!

“It’s surreal. Like that’s the best way that I can describe it is, is surreal, especially the part where, you know, I’ll go out in public and people recognize me now, whereas before, I was just a nobody,” says Davis.

With 1.6 million followers, Davis is definitely somebody now. And since her TikTok page is a family affair, you have to ask how her family and kids feel about the fame.

“They just get a kick out of it,” said Davis “They’re just, they think it’s the craziest thing.”

And her ultimate dream?

“Like my absolute dream is to see a cookware line of mine in Walmart. I speak that into existence all the time. And then that sounds like that’s so crazy. But that’s where I really would like to see myself, to have my own cookware line. But beyond right here where I’m at, where I live, I don’t want to ever see myself living outside of Bay St. Louis. I just want to stay right here in my little town and just cook for TikTok and social media,” said Davis.

Don’t miss your chance to meet Mississippi Kween and Your Barefoot Neighbor on Saturday, October 14th, when they’ll be in the Queen City for FEASTival on Fifth.

