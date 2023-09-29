Mississippi school cancels football game due to tragic loss of student

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi school will not be playing a football game this week.

Heritage Academy’s scheduled football game against Coosa Christian High School has been canceled after a student from the school died in a car accident Thursday night.

Heritage Academy is a private school located in Columbus, Mississippi.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the crash happened near Wright Road and Aldridge Road in Caledonia.

The sheriff says a vehicle crashed into a tree.

The school did not identify the student publicly, but Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the student was 17 years old.

