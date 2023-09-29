Morton intersection to be named in memory of Scott Mangum

The ‘Rev. Scott Mangum Life Springs Ministries Memorial Intersection’ will be dedicated in...
The ‘Rev. Scott Mangum Life Springs Ministries Memorial Intersection’ will be dedicated in Morton Oct. 4.(Jon Sullivan)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A dedication ceremony will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m. in Morton for the naming of an intersection.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, state Rep. Tom Miles and Morton Mayor Gerald Keeton will be there to dedicate the ‘Rev. Scott Mangum Life Springs Ministries Memorial Intersection’, at Hwy. 80 and Hwy. 481 in Morton. It was so designated in House Bill 691 that was passed by the 2023 Mississippi Legislature.

The Rev. Mangum, a native of Moselle, Miss., died in November 2022.

