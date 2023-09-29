MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree

One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.
One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.(WTOK - TV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young released a statement Friday about a shooting that happened Monday in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.

Naylor-Young stressed there was no threat intended toward the business, that the investigation is ongoing and encouraged tips to be relayed directly to the Police Department or through Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

The Chief’s emailed statement appears below in its entirety:
On Monday, Sept. 25, the Meridian Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 2901 North Hills Street.

Officers and detectives arrived and found a female in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. There was also a small child in the vehicle at the time, who was unharmed.

We have received multiple calls in reference to this incident, however, it is still an open investigation. Based on the information received thus far, we have determined this was an isolated incident. There was no threat intended towards the business.

We encourage anyone who may have seen anything related to this incident to contact the Meridian Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477 for the apprehension of the suspect or suspects.

Again, based on the investigation thus far, the business was not the target of this heinous act.

Chief Deborah Naylor-Young

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pictured left to right) Torrance Darnell Clayton, Shaneka Shorda Tisdale and Adaesha Janell...
Corrections officers, inmate charged over contraband in Kemper/Neshoba Correctional Facility
Parents expressed concern regarding the safety of students during the Special School Bond...
LCSD students allowed excused absence on Oct. 3rd
The district was made aware of unverified social media threats
MHS released early due to potential threats
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young released a statement Thursday
Meridian Police Chief releases statement about crimes this week
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community faces child sex crime charges
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community facing child sex crime charges

Latest News

A Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, in York will focus on important issues for residents: the...
York Town Hall Meeting to focus on water service
The ‘Rev. Scott Mangum Life Springs Ministries Memorial Intersection’ will be dedicated in...
Morton intersection to be named in memory of Scott Mangum
Mississippi Kween has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her...
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director found not guilty on four federal counts; still faces another 12