Newton County Supervisor District 3 candidate profile: Jesse Vance

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Jesse Vance

The main concern of the voters that I’ve come in contact with question me on why taxes go up each year! The best answer I’ve found is the money that the county generates off of each tax payer only goes so far! After we reach that point we continue to raise the tax to bring in more tax dollars! I believe there’s places we can go and money to be gotten that’ll help us out with this! It’ll take some work, time and effort that I’m willing to put in!My first priority is to keep my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ first in every situation I am faced with! Im a young man that’s worked hard all my life in the community and will continue to work hard if elected! I have a lot of years left to work if the Lord blesses me! I’ll be somebody the citizens of Beat 3 can trust, depend, and lean on for years to come!

