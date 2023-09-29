University researchers release data on critical state issues

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s academic think tank is sharing findings on issues impacting the state’s future. The long wait for treatment at remaining hospitals could be due in part to the state’s nursing shortage.

It’s just one of the issues university researchers studied to share with legislators and policymakers at the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Auditorium. It all unfolded at the 8th annual Advancing Mississippi Conference.

“Mississippi is in critical need of nurses, and it’s causing a health care access barrier,” said MS College School of Nursing instructor Valerie Bailey.

Healthcare experts gathered data on the current state of nursing for the Annual Advancing Mississippi Conference. Bailey, a nurse, presented policy solutions to address the workforce shortage. Current research indicates the need for 3,000 nurses.

“We would really like for some policy to focus on our existing nurses that are at the bedside that are doing direct patient care and our seasoned nurse’s workforce,” said Bailey. “We would like to see some nursing mentors to help with the overworked nurses who may precept these new grads.”

According to Mississippi State University, requiring employers to provide retirement plans would save tens of millions annually. There are 915,000 private sector employees.

“We found that almost 54 percent of Mississippi private sector employees do not have an employer-sponsored retirement plan,” said Heather Gladney with MS State University Extension. “And then we also found that 36 percent of our Mississippi senior citizens are going to rely on social security for 90 percent of their income. That is only about $17,000.00 per year.”

MSU also discussed broadband adoption

“We need to focus more on making broadband accessible,” said MSU graduate assistant Sabina Regmi. ”As well as increase the adoption of people specifically the rural people with income less than $20,000.00. They have very low broadband adoption.”

Homeownership, education, and gender disparity were also examined. They are issues researchers hope legislators and policymakers address in the upcoming session.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.
MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree
Mississippi Kween has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her...
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok
The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.
Gameday Preview: Alabama travels to Starkville for matchup with the Bulldogs

Latest News

Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) is tackled by Mississippi State linebacker DeShawn Page...
No. 12 Alabama beats Mississippi State for 16th straight time, 40-17 in Starkville
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
No. 20 Mississippi rallies past No. 13 LSU in fourth quarter for 55-49 victory
Should you wait out the current housing market?
University of Alabama professor weighs in on homebuying as mortgage rates hit all-time high
Actors portray events of the past at the Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour
Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour highlights Meridian history