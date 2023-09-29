York Town Hall Meeting to focus on water service

A Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, in York will focus on important issues for residents: the...
A Town Hall Meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, in York will focus on important issues for residents: the water distribution system, a strategic plan and upgrades to water meters. (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - A Town Hall Meeting set for Thursday, Oct. 5, in York will focus on important issues for residents: the water distribution system, a strategic plan and upgrades to water meters.

The City of York has experienced problems with line breaks and service interruptions over a period of years, and has had numerous service problems in the past couple of months. Water customers have at times gone days without service and it has been a source of frustration for many.

The public meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pop-Start Community Space, 211 Broad Street.

York is hosting a public meeting Oct. 5 to discuss water service plans.
York is hosting a public meeting Oct. 5 to discuss water service plans.(City of York)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pictured left to right) Torrance Darnell Clayton, Shaneka Shorda Tisdale and Adaesha Janell...
Corrections officers, inmate charged over contraband in Kemper/Neshoba Correctional Facility
Parents expressed concern regarding the safety of students during the Special School Bond...
LCSD students allowed excused absence on Oct. 3rd
The district was made aware of unverified social media threats
MHS released early due to potential threats
Meridian Police Chief Deborah Naylor-Young released a statement Thursday
Meridian Police Chief releases statement about crimes this week
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community faces child sex crime charges
Well-known basketball coach in Mississippi community facing child sex crime charges

Latest News

The ‘Rev. Scott Mangum Life Springs Ministries Memorial Intersection’ will be dedicated in...
Morton intersection to be named in memory of Scott Mangum
Mississippi Kween has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her...
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director found not guilty on four federal counts; still faces another 12
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin
Lawsuit claims Jones Co. sheriff physically assaulted, verbally abused teen in 2022 confrontation