York Town Hall Meeting to focus on water service

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - A Town Hall Meeting set for Thursday, Oct. 5, in York will focus on important issues for residents: the water distribution system, a strategic plan and upgrades to water meters.

The City of York has experienced problems with line breaks and service interruptions over a period of years, and has had numerous service problems in the past couple of months. Water customers have at times gone days without service and it has been a source of frustration for many.

The public meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pop-Start Community Space, 211 Broad Street.

York is hosting a public meeting Oct. 5 to discuss water service plans. (City of York)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.