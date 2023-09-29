York Town Hall Meeting to focus on water service
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - A Town Hall Meeting set for Thursday, Oct. 5, in York will focus on important issues for residents: the water distribution system, a strategic plan and upgrades to water meters.
The City of York has experienced problems with line breaks and service interruptions over a period of years, and has had numerous service problems in the past couple of months. Water customers have at times gone days without service and it has been a source of frustration for many.
The public meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pop-Start Community Space, 211 Broad Street.
