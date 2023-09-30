Child dies after being found unresponsive

Child dies after being found unresponsive
Child dies after being found unresponsive(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner, Clayton Cobler confirms a young boy has died after being found unresponsive in Meridian this morning.

Multiple agencies responded to North Hill Manor Apartments which are located in 400 block of 40th Ave where attempts were made to revive the child.

Cobler said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The Meridian Police Department, Meridian Fire Department, and Metro responded to the scene.

News 11 will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Pictured left to right) Torrance Darnell Clayton, Shaneka Shorda Tisdale and Adaesha Janell...
Corrections officers, inmate charged over contraband in Kemper/Neshoba Correctional Facility
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
One person was shot in the parking lot at Dollar Tree on North Hills Street.
MPD Chief gives update on shooting outside Dollar Tree
FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher sits on the beach during the first half...
Judge says she is ending conservatorship between former NFL player Michael Oher, Memphis couple
Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director found not guilty on four federal counts; still faces another 12

Latest News

With gridlock persisting in Washington, a government shutdown is looking all but inevitable...
What would a government shutdown mean for me? SNAP, student loans and travel impacts, explained
Mississippi Kween has made her mark on the world of TikTok with her signature intros and her...
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok
Mississippi Kween makes it big on TikTok
Mississippi Kween Interview
Meridian Animal Control said it should be notified if residents’ pets go missing.
What to do if you find a lost animal