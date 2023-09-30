Child dies after being found unresponsive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner, Clayton Cobler confirms a young boy has died after being found unresponsive in Meridian this morning.

Multiple agencies responded to North Hill Manor Apartments which are located in 400 block of 40th Ave where attempts were made to revive the child.

Cobler said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The Meridian Police Department, Meridian Fire Department, and Metro responded to the scene.

News 11 will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.