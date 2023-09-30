EC Healthnet car seat safety event

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A couple of organizations from around Meridian are doing what they can to make sure families know how to keep their children safe while on the road.

The Center for Pregnancy Choices, The Department of Health, and EC Healthnet came together to host a car seat safety event today from nine to three.

The event was free as families met with an organization individually and would not only leave more knowledgeable, but with a free car seat too.

As a mother herself and the Director of Center for Pregnancy Choices, Sara Smith knows and believes in the importance of securing your child in its car seat.

“It’s not only important to know how to correctly install your car seat, but it’s also very important to know how your baby is supposed to be secured into that car seat correctly. So, what is very important to us that everybody understands how to do that because we want the babies to be taken care of, the toddlers to be taken care of and the families to be well and safe as they’re traveling back and forth from A to B. So, it’s important to us to know that they know how to do it and that if they’re not sure how to correctly install their safety seat, that they’re somebody who cares and will help them anytime,” said Smith.

If you missed today’s car seat safety event you still have an opportunity to get educated and get a free car seat by contacting the CPC of Meridian, the Lauderdale County Health Department, or EC Healthnet.

