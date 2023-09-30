Football Friday Tailgate week 6: Newton County opens district play in an impressive win over Northeast Lauderdale

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Cougars opened up 4A Region 4 play with an impressive 35-0 win over Northeast Lauderdale on senior night.

The Cougars got off to a quick start, taking only three plays on their opening possession to go down the field and score their first touchdown of the night. A 2-yard run by Kimari Brown, followed by a successful extra point attempt, took the Cougars to a 7-0 lead.

The Cougars seemed to hit a little turbulence on their next possession, as quarterback CJ Towner threw an interception in the end zone to Trojan’s player Demetrius Matthews.

The Trojans would end up fumbling that opportunity - literally. The ball was punched out on the very next play, and recovered by Cougars’ Bishop Tillman to give the Cougars a go-ahead score a couple of plays later.

After leading 14-0 early in the second quarter, the Cougars were able to ride the momentum out the rest of the evening, giving their senior players a night to remember.

The Cougars will continue district play next week, as they travel to Choctaw Central.

