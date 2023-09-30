Gameday Preview: Alabama travels to Starkville for matchup with the Bulldogs

The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.
The 12th-ranked Crimson Tide travel to Mississippi State to take on the Bulldogs.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Nick Saban and his 12th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Starkville for a matchup with Zach Arnett and his Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

NOTES:

The Tide have won 15 straight matchups against the Bulldogs, and Alabama is 21-4 in Starkville.

Alabama’s quarterback Jalen Milroe was sacked four times in last week’s game against the Ole Miss Rebels.

In last week’s game against South Carolina, Will Rogers threw for 487 yards (256 of those yards going to Tulu Griffin).

THOUGHTS:

“Alabama needs to pressure Will Rogers as much as possible, when he gets uncomfortable in the pocket he’s prone to making more mistakes than usual. If State wants to win, I’m looking for their offense to start quick and for those cowbells to play a role in the home-field advantage.” - Eve Hernandez

“Alabama needs to protect Milroe and keep him upright if they want to move to 2-0 in SEC play. If Mississippi State wants to win, they need to bring pressure, get after Milroe, and get home against the Tide’s offensive line.” - Patrick Talbot

INFORMATION:

Location: Davis Wade Stadium

Game Time: 8:00 pm

Network: ESPN

Over/Under: 46 points

Line: ALA -14.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Alabama wins it 28-14

Eve: Alabama wins 35-14

